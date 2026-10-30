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Maya Jama reveals what puts her off a man as she opens up about being single

Maya Jama considers it a deal breaker if a man has 'navy bed sheets or a flat pillow,' insisting there is 'no excuse'

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Web Desk
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Published October 30, 2026

The TV stars confession comes after fans picked up on signs of flirtation between her and Celebrity Traitors-co star King Kenny
The TV star's confession comes after fans picked up on signs of 'flirtation' between her and 'Celebrity Traitors'-co star King Kenny

Maya Jama has shared her observations about spotting 'red flags' in a relationship. 

The TV star's confession comes after fans picked up on signs of 'flirtation' between her and Celebrity Traitors-co star King Kenny.

Maya, who has been a Traitor since the beginning of the BBC show, revealed that she considers it a deal breaker if a man has 'navy bed sheets or a flat pillow,' insisting there is 'no excuse.' 

READ MORE: Maya Jama shuts down Stormzy comeback talk with cryptic message

In a new interview ahead of the Celebrity Traitors final on Friday, Maya said: 'I am actually the friend that my friends go to for relationship advice.

'Even though, I'm single currently, I'm very good at giving advice.'

Maya touched on her biggest red flag: 'A guy with navy bed sheets and a flat pillow or a guy with a five in one shower gel, hair shampoo situation. No excuse, you can get the little minis.'

When asked how important 'snogging' is in a relationship, Maya told Betches: 'I think snogs are very important, we discussed loads on Love Island. 

'Some people said one and done. If you mess it up, then, finito. Other people were like, no you can teach someone, tell them what you like and if they don't do it the second time then maybe it's hopeless.'

Meanwhile, viewers have picked up on her apparent 'flirtation' with the YouTube star, 29, who has been working alongside her and James Acaster as a fellow Traitor. 

READ MORE: Maya Jama joins ‘The Gentlemen' after Meghan Markle rumours denied

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