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Diana Shnaider hails Alex Eala's performance after beating her in Tokyo quarterfinal

'Yeah, honestly, I feel like this match deserved to be a final' said Shnaider after beating Alex Eala by 6-2, 7-6 (5), and 4-6

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Published October 30, 2026

Diana Shnaider hails Alex Ealas performance after beating her in Tokyo quarterfinal
Diana Shnaider hails Alex Eala's performance after beating her in Tokyo quarterfinal 

Diana Shnaider once again emerged victorious just a few days after their matchup in the Ningbo Open Round of 16, knocking out rival Alex Eala in a Tokyo quarterfinal showdown.

The Russian star was once again the spotlight at the Toray Pan Pacific Open campaign after crushing Filipina tennis ace by 6-2, 7-6 (5) and 4-6 on Friday afternoon in Tokyo.

Alex Eala was up against the world No. 13 Shnaider and put up a strong fight in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Speaking in a post-match on-court interview, the Russian trailblazer was all praise for the Filipina star, Alexandra Eala, claiming the match was of no less than a final’s calibre.

“Yeah, honestly, I feel like this match deserved to be a final,” Shnaider said.

Shnaider went on to praise Eala, adding, “It was an insane level of tennis from both of us. I didn’t believe that I would be able to pull the death wind off, you know, because she played insane, but I was just trying to keep reminding myself to keep fighting for every point, and as you see on the score, it was a very tight second set.”

“So, yeah, definitely just fighting for a point and that paid off,” Shnaider said.

The on-court interview ended with Shnaider being asked what her game plan will be for her next match.

She smiled as she admitted, “No idea, guys. I just finished my match. The only thing I wanna do is stretch, eat and do the recovery. That’s all I want to do right now.”

Diana Shnaider will now face 18-year-old Slovakian wild card Mia Pohankova in the semifinal clash, who has had a strong run in Tokyo.

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