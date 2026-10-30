Diana Shnaider hails Alex Eala's performance after beating her in Tokyo quarterfinal

Diana Shnaider once again emerged victorious just a few days after their matchup in the Ningbo Open Round of 16, knocking out rival Alex Eala in a Tokyo quarterfinal showdown.

The Russian star was once again the spotlight at the Toray Pan Pacific Open campaign after crushing Filipina tennis ace by 6-2, 7-6 (5) and 4-6 on Friday afternoon in Tokyo.

Alex Eala was up against the world No. 13 Shnaider and put up a strong fight in the quarterfinals on Friday, October 30, 2026.

Speaking in a post-match on-court interview, the Russian trailblazer was all praise for the Filipina star, Alexandra Eala, claiming the match was of no less than a final’s calibre.

“Yeah, honestly, I feel like this match deserved to be a final,” Shnaider said.

Shnaider went on to praise Eala, adding, “It was an insane level of tennis from both of us. I didn’t believe that I would be able to pull the death wind off, you know, because she played insane, but I was just trying to keep reminding myself to keep fighting for every point, and as you see on the score, it was a very tight second set.”

“So, yeah, definitely just fighting for a point and that paid off,” Shnaider said.

The on-court interview ended with Shnaider being asked what her game plan will be for her next match.

She smiled as she admitted, “No idea, guys. I just finished my match. The only thing I wanna do is stretch, eat and do the recovery. That’s all I want to do right now.”

Diana Shnaider will now face 18-year-old Slovakian wild card Mia Pohankova in the semifinal clash, who has had a strong run in Tokyo.