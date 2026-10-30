Disney reveals first details of Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding anime

The world of Death Stranding is getting a new story, but this time it will be told through an anime series.

The upcoming show, titled Death Stranding Isolations, has officially been announced for 2027 and will be available on Disney Plus and Hulu.

The story will take place between the events of the first Death Stranding game and its sequel.

However, the new series will follow a young girl rather than Sam Porter Bridges. She lives in a world that has been connected again after Sam's efforts, but she still struggles with being alone.

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The first details also give fans an idea of what the girl is going through. She has spent so much time away from other people that she no longer seems interested in making friends or building relationships.

But one line from the first poster has already caught everyone's attention. It reads, "My mom became a crater." The strange message has a clear connection to the deadly explosions known as voidouts in the games.

The anime will be directed by Takayuki Sano, who previously worked on Attack on Titan. Meanwhile, Hideo Kojima also has a live action Death Stranding movie in development, along with two new games, Physint and O.D.