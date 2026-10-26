Shia LaBeouf was 'beefing' with Hilary Duff on Disney: 'Hilary had no clue'

Shia LaBeouf was allegedly in a one-sided beef with Hilary Duff during their Disney days.

LaBeouf’s Even Stevens co-star Christy Carlson Romano spilled the tea on the intra-network drama during her appearance on The Joe Vulpis Podcast on October 20. According to the Kim Possible voice actress, LaBeouf was “definitely beefing” with Duff, but Duff “had no clue about that.”

“I’m sure she was doing her own thing, but he would always be kind of like trash-talking Lizzie McGuire,” Romano, 42, claimed, noting that LaBeouf was “very competitive.”

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“He wanted to be the number one show on the network,” Romano continued. “He had to be the number one show because I think his life depended on that show doing well.”

On Disney's Even Stevens, LaBeouf and Romano played siblings Louis and Ren Stevens, who were polar opposites. The one-screen dynamic reflected their real-life personalities, with Romano describing the pair “like oil and water” during a podcast appearance last month.

“I was being raised and brought up to be this type A, I mean exactly like Ren Stevens,” she noted, while LaBeouf was “a Venice Beach kind of bum kid.”

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