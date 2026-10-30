Duchess Sophie stuns Kate, Anne, Meghan with another jewel to her crown

Duchess Sophie has once again proved why she is the monarchy's secret weapon, stunning Princess Kate, Princess Anne and Meghan Markle as she adds yet another jewel to her crown after being officially named the 'most well-behaved' royal for her flawless adherence to royal etiquette.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has been crowned the ultimate symbol of grace, adding another jewel to her crown as the epitome of polite behaviour.

Undoubtedly, the Princess of Wales is the "jewel in the crown," but Sophie has been dubbed the royal family's "secret weapon" and most beloved royal who impresses fans with her behaviour.

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She is known as the "Queen of Etiquette," an expert named Sophie the "most well-behaved royal."

"She is becoming the secret weapon of the royal family because she represents the King abroad," Laura, founder of the Laura Windsor Etiquette Academy, tells HELLO!.

"She's never done anything wrong, and she should get all the media attention because she is the epitome of polite behaviour. And it's not about her.

The expert went on to explain, "She helps a lot of organisations, mainly women in distress situations, and there's not enough media attention on her.

"Even she says, no one knows about me, in a sort of non-arrogant way, as if to say, you know, maybe people do need to know what I'm doing, and she is highly admired by the King."

The author of Modern British Manners - A Cross-Cultural Series also describes Sophie as "emotionally intelligent." It's emotional intelligence, she says, that allows one to "understand the old way things were done."

"That is the difference. If you put Meghan [Markle] next to Sophie, well, there we have it," Laura observes, adding: "Polar opposites."

When it comes to being a member of the royal family, there is etiquette that must be adhered to, with emotional intelligence and deportment among them.

"I think Sophie was like that to begin with. She's always been very mature," Laura points out.

"She's always taken her role and her responsibility as if she'd been doing it since day one. You can see that by the way she walks, by the way she acts. I don't think it's so much taught. I think it's part of her character and her personality. So Edward did very well to choose such a lovely lady to marry. And in fact, there's never been any kind of bad publicity about them at all."



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