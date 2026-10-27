Duchess Sophie fulfils King Charles' assignment with peace message

Duchess Sophie demonstrated her commitment to the royal family with a message of peace.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Edinburgh, alongside Prince Edward, is currently undertaking key engagements in Finland.

However, in late September, King Charles' 'secret weapon' travelled to the Netherlands to attend the International Civil Society Action Network (ICAN) Forum titled "Security Reimagined" in The Hague.

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ICAN team on social media expressed delight over Sophie's commitment to uplifting women working together to promote peace.

The statement reads, "We were honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh to ICAN's 11th Women, Peace and Security Forum, Security Reimagined, in The Hague.

"The Duchess joined us for the first two days of the Forum, including at the Peace Palace, where she met women peacebuilders from the WASL network and heard directly about their work and the realities they face."

At the event, Sophie commended ICAN's mission as it represents women peacebuilders from around the globe.

The Duchess believes this is the "best institution to bring everyone together, so that real solutions to the problems can be found…These are the people who do the work in practice: not only at the high level, but especially at the grassroots level.

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"These are the people who are involved and committed to peace, every day of their lives."

Similarly, King Charles has consistently advocated for peace and harmony during global crises, and it seems that Sophie has taken note of this.