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'Death Stranding Isolations' trailer released, confirms Disney+ premiere in 2027

The series is being directed by Takayuki Sano, with Kojima serving as executive producer

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Web Desk
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Published October 30, 2026

Death Stranding Isolations trailer released, confirms Disney+ premiere in 2027
'Death Stranding Isolations' trailer released, confirms Disney+ premiere in 2027

Japanese game developer Hideo Kojima has unveiled the first teaser trailer for his new animated series Death Stranding Isolations, featuring a young girl with a mysterious backstory, who has already captured fans' attention.

The trailer, which was released Friday at Kojima Productions' 10th anniversary celebration in Tokyo, features a crater with a small trailer house in the foreground, followed by a young girl having nightmares about supernatural creatures.

But an unexpected tagline "My mom became a crater" has led fans to wonder what is the link between this slogan and the game's post-apocalyptic setting.

If you're new to Death Stranding, the game includes supernatural beings called Beached Things (or BTs), which can interact with the human characters, leading to explosive interactions called voidouts.

The newly released footage does not explain what happened to the girl's mother, leaving her fate open to speculation.

According to Kojima Productions, the series will follow an entirely new story set in North America shortly after Sam Porter Bridges reconnects the continent through the Chiral Network in the original game.

Unlike the video games, the anime will focus on new characters, including an elderly man, a female soldier, an angry young boy and a girl who has chosen to live in isolation.

The series is being directed by Takayuki Sano, with Kojima serving as executive producer.

Japanese animation studio E&H Production is handling the hand-drawn animation, while author Tow Ubukata has joined the project as its screenwriter.

Death Stranding Isolations is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in 2027, although an exact release date has yet to be announced.

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