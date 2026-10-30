Jesy Nelson enjoys romantic Paris getaway with boyfriend Ben Davies

Jesy Nelson has given fans a sweet glimpse into her romantic Paris getaway with her boyfriend, Ben Davies.

Jesy Nelson has given fans a sweet glimpse into her romantic Paris getaway with her boyfriend, Ben Davies.

The Little Mix star, 35, and her new man travelled to the French capital after reports emerged that she had 'pulled out' of a six-figure deal to appear on the next series of I'm A Celeb.... Get Me Out of Here!.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, the mum-of-two appeared in high spirits as she shared a number of snaps from their first trip together.

READ MORE: Jesy Nelson faces difficult choice between daughters and career move

The singer was seen embracing her partner as the couple enjoyed their time together.

Alongside the post, Jesy wrote: 'Life with you??? Yes please.'

It comes after Jesy reportedly 'pulled out of I'm A Celebrity to care for her twin daughters'.

New reports have claimed 'there is no way' Jesy would leave her children to go into the Australian jungle.

READ MORE: Jesy Nelson says daughters 'will one day blame her' over SMA diagnosis