Jesy Nelson says daughters 'will one day blame her' over SMA diagnosis

Jesy announced that the SMA Type 1 screening test will now be implemented across the whole of the UK

Jesy Nelson has candidly spoken from the heart about her twin daughters, revealing she fears they may one day question her for not spotting the signs of their SMA sooner.

The singer, 35, revealed in January that her 14-month-old twins, Ocean and Story, had been diagnosed with SMA Type 1.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy is an inherited genetic disease that damages motor neurons in the spinal cord.

Ocean and Story weren't tested for SMA, because the test is not yet routine for newborns across the UK.

And now in heartbreaking scenes from her new Prime Video documentary, Jesy Nelson: Life Changing, Jesy shared her fears that they might one day be annoyed that she didn't spot the signs sooner before they lost the opportunity for life-saving treatment.

She said: 'No one should ever have to go through this and it infuriates me that one day I'm going to have to have a conversation with them and say maybe this didn't need to be this way and they're going to have questions for me.

'I don't know, these are things that I have to battle with every day of like what are they going to ask when I'm older? Are they going to be mad at me that I didn't see the signs sooner and that I could have potentially given them a completely different life?'

Meanwhile, Jesy announced that the SMA Type 1 screening test will now be implemented across the whole of the UK as a result of her campaigning.

Speaking to the DailyMail, Jesy said she was 'so proud' of everyone who helped make this possible, adding: 'This is all I ever wanted.'