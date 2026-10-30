Brooklyn Beckham shares romantic photos and handwritten love letter for Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz marked seven years together as they shared matching Instagram posts

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz celebrated a major milestone on Thursday, marking seven years together as they shared matching Instagram posts.

The couple have shared several happy moments over the years, celebrating various milestones, including their April 2022 wedding date and their August 2025 vow renewal.

Brooklyn, 27, posted a sweet public message for his wife, writing on Instagram: 'My beautiful Nicola, you mean absolutely everything to me.'

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'You're my whole world, my best friend, and the most important person in my life. I'm so lucky I get to love you and spend forever by your side. I love you more than words can ever explain.'

He also uploaded a sweet picture of himself kissing his wife on the cheek, along with a photo of two bouquets of flowers and a handwritten love letter.

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