Bryce Hall attacked by men in shocking Halloween clash

Bryce Hall's Halloween night took an unexpected turn after the TikTok star was caught in a street fight outside a party in New York.

The 27 year old was wearing an orange prison jumpsuit costume when several men attacked him, leaving him with visible injuries.

A video shared by Page Six shows Hall struggling on the ground as one man holds him down while others hit him.

People at the scene tried to stop the fight and pull the men apart. After getting back on his feet, Hall faced the group and questioned why so many men attacked him together.

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The influencer, however, later shared a video of himself on X, showing his injuries. He seemed to take the incident lightly and joked about being attacked by six men. He even smiled at the camera and asked his followers, "Do I look cute?"

The incident comes just weeks after Hall was arrested in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident involving his former girlfriend, Mika Lafuente. He faces felony coercion involving domestic violence and misdemeanor domestic battery charges.

Hall has denied the allegations, saying through his representative that they are false and that he plans to fight them in court. He has also been ordered to stay away from Lafuente.