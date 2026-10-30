Spotify plans free dance party 'Harryween' for Harry Styles fans

Harry Styles gets special Halloween surprise from Spotify

Harry Styles is getting a special Halloween treat from Spotify as his time at Madison Square Garden comes to an end.

The singer is set to perform his 30th and final show at the famous New York venue on October 31 but while fans will be saying goodbye to his residency, Spotify has found another way to make the night special.

The music platform is planning a free dance party called "Spotify Presents: Harryween" for the same evening.

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The event, however, was put together with Styles and Despacio, sound system created by James Murphy and David and Stephen Dewaele.

The party will feature music inspired by Harry's latest album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. which has disco and dance sounds.

Spotify, meanwhile, also invited some of his biggest listeners to attend early, while other fans can get a chance to join through DICE.

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What makes the event special is that fans do not need a concert ticket to be part of the celebration. Those who could not get into Madison Square Garden will still have a place to enjoy music and celebrate the singer's final night.

With the show falling on Halloween, fans can also enjoy the night with music, dancing, and costumes.