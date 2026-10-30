'Don't poke Russia': Pentagon warns European allies against provoking Putin

The United States (U.S.) has reportedly warned the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) countries and European allies to stop making provocative statements about Russia in hopes to avoid escalating tensions with Moscow as the Ukraine war continues.

According to Reuters, US defence officials delivered the message to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia during private meetings in recent weeks, citing concerns that increasingly aggressive rhetoric could undermine European security.

Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby was among the officials who conveyed Washington's concerns, four people familiar with the discussions told the news agency.

In one meeting, Colby reportedly advised a Baltic official against "poking" Russia and referred to comments portraying President Vladimir Putin as a cornered animal.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal had described Putin as a "rat in a corner" in September while discussing suspected Russian sabotage operations in Europe.

However, it remains unclear whether the Pentagon's warning was directed specifically at Michal's remarks.

The reported intervention comes as President Donald Trump's administration renews efforts to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, including discussions about possible sanctions relief for Russia.

Washington has also been reviewing its military presence in Europe, raising concerns among NATO allies about a possible reduction in American troops.

Some European officials have argued that public warnings about Russia are necessary to prepare citizens for potential security threats and justify increased defence spending.

Others believe such statements could spread fear and serve Moscow's interests.

Meanwhile, Western intelligence agencies have accused Russia of intensifying covert operations and sabotage across Europe, allegations the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

The Pentagon declined to comment on the reported discussions, while NATO and the defence ministries of the three Baltic states did not respond to requests for comment.