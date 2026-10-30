'Harry Potter' series casts Sorting Hat, Fat Lady, and more

Hogwarts ghosts, including Nearly Headless Nick, Bloody Baron, and Fat Friar, have also been cast

HBO’s Harry Potter series is making some final but important touches to its cast.

The Sorting Hat, the Fat Lady, and the resident Hogwarts ghosts have been cast, according to Deadline. David Threlfall, best known for playing Frank Gallagher in the original UK version of Shameless, will voice the iconic Sorting Hat, previously voiced by Leslie Phillips.

Meanwhile, Leo Bill will portray Nearly Headless Nick, Andrew Brooke will play the Bloody Baron, and Daniel Fearn has been cast as the Fat Friar. Laura Smyth will take on the role of the Fat Lady, who guards the entrance to Gryffindor Tower.

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The series has been gradually unveiling its cast as production moves toward its planned Christmas launch. Dominic McLaughlin will star as Harry Potter, alongside Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu and Nick Frost will also appear as Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape and Hagrid, respectively.

Based on J.K.Rowling’s novels, the HBO adaptation is written by Francesca Gardiner, with Mark Mylod directing multiple episodes. The series is being produced in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television.

Season 1 of the series will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on December 25, 2026.

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