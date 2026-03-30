‘Harry Potter’ child stars’ salary: You will be shocked to know!

Harry Potter’s new generation of stars are already on track to become millionaires before they turn 18, thanks to the “whopping” salaries attached to HBO’s upcoming TV adaptation.

According to The Sun, Dominic McLaughlin (12) who will play Harry Potter, is set to earn £500,000 for the first season.

His co stars Alastair Stour (12) and Arabella Stanton (11) cast as Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger respectively will receive the same amount.

The trio were chosen from a staggering pool of 32,000 hopefuls.

Industry insider told to the outlet the newcomers are “on track to be multi millionaires” if the series continues through all seven books.

The pay scale mirrors Daniel Radcliffe’s early earnings, with the original Harry Potter actor reportedly making £1m for the first film in 2001, eventually amassing around £94m from the franchise.

The first trailer for HBO’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone series has already broken records.

It racked up to more than 277 million views in its first 48 hours, making it the most watched trailer in HBO history.

The show, debuting in December, will feature John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Hagrid and Paapa Essiedu as Snape.

With season two, based on Chamber of Secrets, already in development, HBO executives say they’re working to minimize delays between seasons to keep pace with the young cast’s growth.