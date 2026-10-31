Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff file for divorce

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff have officially filed for divorce.

The news was reported to PEOPLE by a source close to the couple. Qualley, 32, and Antonoff, 42, filed on Friday 30 October, months after they separated following nearly three years of marriage.

“Jack and Margaret are filing for divorce jointly,” the source said. They explained that although New York State requires both a plaintiff and a defendant to be listed on a divorce filing, the move is an uncontested, mutually agreed divorce.

Read more: Jack Antonoff defends Margaret Qualley love songs on 'Bleachers' setlist

“This is a mutual decision,” the source added. The insider also said that the pair remain close.

“They share a deep affinity and love for one another, and though their romantic partnership is ending, they will absolutely be lifelong friends,” the source said.

The couple started dating in 2021 and married in August 2023. The news of split came in July this year, and Qualley’s representative confirmed it on 10 July.

In a statement at the time, the rep said: “The narratives running in the press about Margaret and Jack are categorically untrue. There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship.”

The statement added that the pair have “deep love and care for one another” and asked for privacy.

Antonoff recently spoke about the split in an interview with The Guardian, discussing how it feels to perform songs written about his relationship with Qualley.

In May, his band Bleachers released the album Everyone for Ten Minutes, which includes several tracks about it.

He said he thought hard about changing the setlist, but decided against it.

“The deal I’ve made with my audience is that I’m going to tell you honestly how I feel and I’m going to risk at any moment having to stand behind it for f---ing ever,” he said.

The Grammy-winning producer said anyone could relate to “the terrible sadness and pain, but there’s a great power to it also.”

Performing the songs, he said, has been “really beautiful”, with people coming together to “hold it all and sort of celebrate”.

“I don’t rewrite the past, I have no shame about the things I’ve said,” he added. “I would rather live through something publicly than even escape it privately.”

Read more: Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff split months before 3rd wedding anniversary