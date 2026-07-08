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Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff split months before 3rd wedding anniversary

The Grammy-winning music producer recently attended Taylor Swift’s wedding without Qualley

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Web Desk
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Published July 08, 2026

The Emmy-nominated actress, for her part, removed traces of her marriage from social media
The Emmy-nominated actress, for her part, removed traces of her marriage from social media

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's marriage has hit a rough patch just months before their 3-year wedding anniversary.

After rumours of marital troubles swirled earlier this week, People magazine confirmed on Wednesday, July 8, that the Emmy-nominated actress and the Grammy-winning music producer have separated. One source told the outlet that their relationship is “rocky,” while another added that the couple are still “figuring things out.”

The report comes just days after Antonoff attended the wedding of his longtime collaborator Taylor Swift to Travis Kelce on July 3 — without Qualley. Instead, he brought his sister, fashion designer Rachel Antonoff, as his guest.

Neither Qualley nor Antonoff has publicly addressed the reported split. However, fans noted that the Maid actress had quietly deleted her wedding photos from social media and changed her account’s name from “isimostar” — a nod to Antonoff’s 2024 song Isimo — to “sarahmargaretqualley23.

The pair have been romantically linked since at least 2021 when they were spotted kissing in Brooklyn before making their relationship public the following year. They became engaged in May 2022 and married in a star-studded New Jersey ceremony in August 2023 attended by Swift, Lana Del Rey, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum and Cara Delevingne.

The news comes only months after Antonoff reflected on falling for Qualley during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show. “I saw her and it was like a f***ing Hallmark movie that doesn’t seem believable,” he said. “When I met her, I started imagining things that I’d never even imagined, like marriage.”

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