King Charles finds shady spot before hearing First Lady's plans at Seawall

King Charles found himself seeking refuge from scorching heat in Georgetown, finding some shade at before hearing about efforts to protect and transform the country's coastline.

The King visited the Kingston Seawall Esplanade on October 30, where he was greeted by members of the public who had gathered to see the monarch.

First Lady Arya Ali spoke to the King about her National Beautification Project, which has turned the Kingston Seawall Esplanade into a welcoming public space for families, tourists and local vendors.

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The monarch also took in views of Georgetown alongside Guyana's President, Irfaan Ali, from the Jewelz Hotel following a business forum.

Earlier in the day, Charles had a chance to meet with Guyana's Indigenous communities, visiting the National Toshaos Council at Umana Yana, a traditional Wai-Wai meeting place in Georgetown.

The King spoke with National Toshaos Council Chairman Toshao Derrick during the meeting which focused on the country's rich cultural heritage and the importance of its Indigenous communities.

Royal family Instagram shared a video from the engagement, showing Charles shaking hands with them as he arrived at Umana Yana.

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