Royal Family's Remembrance Sunday plans revealed, King Charles leads tributes

The Royal Family will come together at the Cenotaph in London next Sunday, November 9, to honour the nation's fallen heroes at the annual Remembrance Sunday service.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton will join the traditional ceremony, which will see senior members of the Royal Family pay their respects to those who lost their lives in war.

The King, who is expected to return from his Caribbean tour ahead of the occasion, will lead the tributes alongside the Prince of Wales, Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

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Charles and William will lay wreaths at the Cenotaph in memory of the nation's war dead.

The King's poppy wreath will rest on black leaves, as is customary for the sovereign, and feature ribbons in his racing colours of scarlet, purple and gold.

Camilla's wreath, which will be laid by her equerry, will also carry her racing colours, inherited from her father.

Meanwhile, William's wreath will feature the Prince of Wales feathers, finished with a ribbon in Welsh red.

Watching the ceremony from the balcony of the Foreign Office will be Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales, and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

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