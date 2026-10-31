Party Rock Anthem singer Lauren Bennett's death ruled suicide

An inquest has ruled that Lauren Bennett, the British singer who featured on LMFAO’s global hit Party Rock Anthem, died by suicide at the age of 36.

The hearing took place at Oakwood House in Maidstone on Friday 30 October. Assistant coroner Jyoti Gill recorded the cause of death as suicide.

Nothing of toxicological note was found, and police found nothing suspicious.

Read more: Lauren Bennett dies: ‘Party Rock Anthem' singer was 37

Bennett, who was also known as Lauren Bennett-Wormald, was found dead on Friday 29 May near Meopham, close to Gravesend in Kent.

The inquest heard that she had been struggling with her mental health since January.

She had been diagnosed years earlier with Fragile X syndrome, an inherited developmental disability.

On 16 January, after not sleeping for days, she was taken to Darent Valley Hospital and then Littlebrook Hospital. She was discharged on 23 January following an NHS mental health assessment.

She reacted badly to medication she was given, and a doctor who saw her the day before her death noted she seemed anxious and was struggling to sleep.

Bennett had been living in Los Angeles with her American husband, the reality TV star and actor Kenny Wormald, whom she married in 2019.

They have a daughter, and the family had moved back to Kent and were staying at her father’s home in Meopham.

Wormald last saw her when she left home between 9am and 9.30am. He and her father, Richard Bennett, began searching after midday.

Bennett entered The X Factor as a teenager and moved to Los Angeles at 17 as part of the girl group Paradiso Girls, whose single Patron Tequila reached No. 3 on the US Dance Club Songs chart in 2009.

She featured on Party Rock Anthem in 2011, which Billboard named the fifth most successful song of all time after six weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

In 2014 she joined the group G.R.L., whose single Ugly Heart reached the UK Top 20. The group disbanded in 2015.

In a statement, G.R.L. said: “Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved.”