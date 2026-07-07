Lauren Bennett dies: ‘Party Rock Anthem' singer was 37

Lauren Bennett, the British singer best known as a member of G.R.L. and for her appearance on LMFAO's global smash Party Rock Anthem, has died at the age of 37.

Her fellow G.R.L. members Natasha Slayton, Emmalyn Estrada and Paula van Oppen announced the news on Instagram in a joint statement.

"Our hearts are broken, and we cannot begin to express how much she meant to us," the group wrote.

"We will forever cherish the love, laughter and countless memories she gave us. Her beautiful spirit touched so many lives, and she will be deeply missed and forever loved."

No cause of death was given.

Bennett was born in Meopham, Kent, and showed an early passion for performing, competing in local talent contests and forming a duo with a friend at 14 to perform in pubs and bars.

She entered The X Factor, making it through to the final 12 before being eliminated, but that appearance led directly to the next chapter of her life.

A contact from the show invited her to audition for a new group being assembled by Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin in front of music executive Jimmy Iovine.

She made the cut and moved to Los Angeles at 17.

That group became Paradiso Girls, who made an immediate impact in 2009 with their debut single Patron Tequila featuring Eve and Lil' Jon, which peaked at number three on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

They followed it with Who's My B-tch before being dropped by Interscope.

Bennett subsequently joined G.R.L., a new group assembled by Antin, which appeared on Pitbull's 2014 hit Wild Wild Love and released their self-titled debut EP the same year.

It produced their biggest hit, Ugly Heart, which reached the top 20 in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and beyond.

G.R.L. disbanded in 2014 following the death of member Simone Battle, but reformed as a trio in 2016 with Bennett among its members. The group continued to tour and confirmed new music in 2021.

Bennett's most widely heard moment remains her contribution to Party Rock Anthem, the 2011 LMFAO track that became one of the defining pop songs of the decade.

She was 37 years old.