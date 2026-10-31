Daytime Emmy Awards 2026: Complete list of winners

Published October 31, 2026
The 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards took place on Friday, October 30, at the Hollywood Palladium, celebrating excellence in daytime television.
The ceremony honoured the year's outstanding performances and productions across daytime dramas, talk shows, culinary programs, and other categories.
General Hospital emerged as the night's biggest winner, taking home the prestigious award for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, along with three other awards.
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Beyond the Gates also enjoyed a successful night, winning four awards, while The Young and the Restless, this year's most-nominated series with 18 nominations, secured three wins.
Among the individual winners, Tamara Tunie won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series for Beyond the Gates, while Scott Clifton took home Outstanding Lead Actor for The Bold and the Beautiful. Genie Francis also received the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
Beyond the Gates
Days of our Lives
General Hospital (WINNER)
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series
3rd Hour of TODAY
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show (WINNER)
Live with Kelly and Mark
TODAY with Jenna & Friends
The View
Outstanding Entertainment News Series
Access Hollywood
Entertainment Tonight (WINNER)
Extra
Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series
Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen
Be My Guest with Ina Garten (WINNER)
Delicious Miss Brown
Magnolia Table: At The Farm
Pati’s Mexican Table
Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series
America The Bountiful
Best Ever Food Review Show
Fork & Hammer
Lucky Chow (WINNER)
Savor The City
Outstanding Legal / Courtroom Series
Caught in Providence
Divorce Court
Justice For The People with Judge Milian (WINNER)
Mathis Court with Judge Mathis
Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program
Expedition Unknown
Long Way Home
The Lovely Lemurs of Madagascar
Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross (WINNER)
Superskilled with Eva zu Beck
Outstanding Instructional / How-To Program
Ask This Old House
Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House
Home Town Takeover (WINNER)
The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect
This Old House
Outstanding Lifestyle Program
A Different Breed (WINNER)
George to the Rescue
With Love, Meghan
The Motherhood
The Wizard of Paws
Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program
Beyond the Gates: Welcome to the Neighborhood
Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter (WINNER)
Variety & CNN Actors on Actors
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors
Working in the Theatre
Outstanding Daytime Special
Critics Choice 2nd Annual Celebration of LBGTQ+ Cinema & Television
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
Living Proof
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children with Autism (WINNER)
Outstanding Daytime Short Form Program
Catalyst
Glam Through The Ages (WINNER)
Most-Ordered
The Path with Ryan Roslansky
Stand Up and Do Something with Michael Jr.
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera - Days of our Lives
Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree - Beyond the Gates
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers - The Young and the Restless
Heather Tom as Katie Logan - The Bold and the Beautiful
Tamara Tunie as Anita Williams Dupree (WINNER) - Beyond the Gates
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
Eric Braeden as Victor Newman - The Young and the Restless
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan - General Hospital
Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer (WINNER) - The Bold and the Beautiful
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful
Christian Jules LeBlanc as Michael Baldwin - The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton
Camryn Grimes as Mariah Copeland
Beth Maitland as Traci Abbott (WINNER)
Trisha Mann-Grant as Leslie Thomas
Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
Sean Dominic as Nate Hastings
Timon Kyle Durrett as Bill Hamilton
Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti
Roger Howarth as Matt Clark (WINNER)
Mike Manning as Bradley “Smitty” Smith
Lawrence Saint-Victor as Carter Walton
Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series
Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake
Al Calderon as Javier Hernandez
Alice Halsey as Rachel Black
Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri
Ambyr Michelle as Eva Thomas (WINNER)
Arielle Prepetit as Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series
Jasmine Burke as June Hughes
Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault (WINNER)
Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez
Christopher Sean as Paul Narita
Ray Wise as Ian Ward
Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host
Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro
Kelly Clarkson
Tamron Hall
Jennifer Hudson
Sherri Shepherd (WINNER)
Outstanding Culinary Host
Kardea Brown
Danielle Chang
Ina Garten (WINNER)
Pati Jinich
Andrew Zimmern
Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily
Mona Kosar Abdi, Derek Hough & Terri Seymour
Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith & Nischelle Turner
Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover & Mario Lopez
Star Jones & Corey Jovan (WINNER)
Divorce Court
Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily
Eva zu Beck
Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro
Derrick Campana
Giada De Laurentiis (WINNER)
Keke Palmer
Joseph Rosendo
Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
Beyond the Gates
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of our Lives
General Hospital (WINNER)
Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series
Ask This Old House
Thank You Roger Cook
PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions]
Expedition Unknown (WINNER – TIE)
Searching for World War II’s Lost Hero
Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]
Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out
Cuba
PBS [Joseph Rosendo Presents]
Lucky Chow
Made in Taiwan
PBS [Lucky Rice]
This Old House (WINNER – TIE)
Asheville Rebuilds
PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions]
Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
Days of our Lives (WINNER)
Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]
General Hospital
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Non-Studio Non-Fiction Series
A Different Breed (WINNER)
The Season Begins
InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films]
Let Frankie Cook
Pasta From Scratch
Tastemade [Linguine Pictures]
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love
Crystal Coast of North Carolina
PBS [Samantha Brown Media]
Superskilled with Eva zu Beck
How I Survived a Trek Through the Desert Alone
National Geographic
The Wizard of Paws
Buster’s New Kicks
BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios]
Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Studio Non-Fiction Series
Craft Roundtables
Editors
IndieWire.com
The Drew Barrymore Show
Episode 5127
CBS Media Ventures
Entertainment Tonight
Episode 45.7
CBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show (WINNER)
Episode 5033
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
TODAY with Jenna & Friends
Hoda-Bration
NBC
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program
Beyond the Gates
Episode 103
CBS
Have Guitar Will Travel World
The Shetland Sound
PBS [Have Guitar Will Travel World, LLC]
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Episode 5033
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Let Frankie Cook
Getting the Band Back Together
Tastemade [Linguine Pictures]
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (WINNER)
NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]
Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program
Beyond the Gates
Episode 104
CBS
The Bold and the Beautiful
Episode 9511
CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio]
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Episode 4041
Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (WINNER)
NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]
Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime Program
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio]
France Made with Love
PBS [Symbio Studios]
General Hospital
Episode 15719
ABC
Long Way Home (WINNER)
Lost in Lapland
Apple [Long Way Productions]
Superskilled with Eva zu Beck
They Climb in Skirts… I Tried to Keep Up
National Geographic
TrueSouth
Ocean Springs, MS
ESPN | ABC | SEC Network [Bluefoot Entertainment]
Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Non-Studio Program
A Different Breed (WINNER)
The Season Begins
InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films]
Expedition Unknown
Great Pyramid Secrets Revealed
Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]
King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch
Ken-ichiwa!
Netflix [Spoke Studios | Omaha Productions | Full Day Productions]
Long Way Home
Deep in the Forest
Apple [Long Way Productions]
The Wizard of Paws
Buster’s New Kicks
BYUtv [Nomadica Films | Vox Media Studios | The Dodo]
Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Studio Program
Craft Roundtables (WINNER)
Editors
IndieWire.com
The Drew Barrymore Show
Episode 5137
CBS Media Ventures
Extra
Extra at the Emmys
Warner Bros. Television Group [Telepictures]
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Episode 5033
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Prerecorded Daytime Program
Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi
Wild Atlantic Way North, Ireland
PBS [Sauce & Liver Productions, LLC]
Dream of Europe
London Part 1 with Abbey Road Studios
PBS [Dream of Italy Productions, LLC]
Expedition Unknown
The Man-Eating Lions of Kenya
Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]
Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard
Wheel Of Age
NBC [Hearst Media Production Group | Agency X]
Long Way Home (WINNER)
Lost in Lapland
Apple [Long Way Productions]
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program
The Bold and the Beautiful
Episode 9658
CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Episode 4039
Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]
The Kelly Clarkson Show (WINNER)
Episode 5007
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]
The Young and the Restless
Episode 13260
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program
Beyond the Gates (WINNER)
Episode 104
CBS
General Hospital
Episode 15624
ABC
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Episode 4010
Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Episode 6169
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]
Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design for a Daytime Program
The Kelly Clarkson Show (WINNER)
Episode 5033
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Live with Kelly and Mark
Episode 250414
Disney Entertainment Distribution
The View
Episode 6280
ABC
The Young and the Restless
Episode 13145
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
The Young and the Restless
Episode 13244
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Outstanding Costume Design / Styling for a Daytime Program
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Episode 4140
Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Episode 5033
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]
The Young and the Restless
Episode 13149
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
The Young and the Restless (WINNER)
Episode 13273
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program
Beyond the Gates (WINNER – TIE)
Episode 103
CBS
General Hospital
Episode 15719
ABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show (WINNER – TIE)
Episode 5033
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
The Young and the Restless
Episode 13273
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program
Beyond the Gates
CBS
General Hospital (WINNER)
ABC
The Young and the Restless
CBS [Sony Pictures Television]
Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Daytime Program
The Drew Barrymore Show (WINNER)
CBS Media Ventures
The Kelly Clarkson Show
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
Tamron Hall
Disney Entertainment Distribution