Daytime Emmy Awards 2026: Complete list of winners

Daytime Emmy Awards 2026: See the Complete List of Winners

The 53rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards took place on Friday, October 30, at the Hollywood Palladium, celebrating excellence in daytime television.

The ceremony honoured the year's outstanding performances and productions across daytime dramas, talk shows, culinary programs, and other categories.

General Hospital emerged as the night's biggest winner, taking home the prestigious award for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, along with three other awards.

READ MORE: Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff file for divorce

Beyond the Gates also enjoyed a successful night, winning four awards, while The Young and the Restless, this year's most-nominated series with 18 nominations, secured three wins.

Among the individual winners, Tamara Tunie won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama Series for Beyond the Gates, while Scott Clifton took home Outstanding Lead Actor for The Bold and the Beautiful. Genie Francis also received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Complete Winners List of the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Beyond the Gates

Days of our Lives

General Hospital (WINNER)

The Young and the Restless





Outstanding Daytime Talk Series

3rd Hour of TODAY

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show (WINNER)

Live with Kelly and Mark

TODAY with Jenna & Friends

The View





Outstanding Entertainment News Series

Access Hollywood

Entertainment Tonight (WINNER)

Extra





Outstanding Culinary Instructional Series

Andrew Zimmern’s Wild Game Kitchen

Be My Guest with Ina Garten (WINNER)

Delicious Miss Brown

Magnolia Table: At The Farm

Pati’s Mexican Table





Outstanding Culinary Cultural Series

America The Bountiful

Best Ever Food Review Show

Fork & Hammer

Lucky Chow (WINNER)

Savor The City





Outstanding Legal / Courtroom Series

Caught in Providence

Divorce Court

Justice For The People with Judge Milian (WINNER)

Mathis Court with Judge Mathis





Outstanding Travel and Adventure Program

Expedition Unknown

Long Way Home

The Lovely Lemurs of Madagascar

Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross (WINNER)

Superskilled with Eva zu Beck





Outstanding Instructional / How-To Program

Ask This Old House

Fixer Upper: Colorado Mountain House

Home Town Takeover (WINNER)

The Last Wright: Building the Final Home Design of America’s Greatest Architect

This Old House





Outstanding Lifestyle Program

A Different Breed (WINNER)

George to the Rescue

With Love, Meghan

The Motherhood

The Wizard of Paws





Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Program

Beyond the Gates: Welcome to the Neighborhood

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter (WINNER)

Variety & CNN Actors on Actors

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors

Working in the Theatre





Outstanding Daytime Special

Critics Choice 2nd Annual Celebration of LBGTQ+ Cinema & Television

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Living Proof

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Unleashing Hope: The Power of Service Dogs for Children with Autism (WINNER)





Outstanding Daytime Short Form Program

Catalyst

Glam Through The Ages (WINNER)

Most-Ordered

The Path with Ryan Roslansky

Stand Up and Do Something with Michael Jr.





Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera - Days of our Lives

Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree - Beyond the Gates

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers - The Young and the Restless

Heather Tom as Katie Logan - The Bold and the Beautiful

Tamara Tunie as Anita Williams Dupree (WINNER) - Beyond the Gates





Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman - The Young and the Restless

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan - General Hospital

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer (WINNER) - The Bold and the Beautiful

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester - The Bold and the Beautiful

Christian Jules LeBlanc as Michael Baldwin - The Young and the Restless





Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton

Camryn Grimes as Mariah Copeland

Beth Maitland as Traci Abbott (WINNER)

Trisha Mann-Grant as Leslie Thomas

Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine





Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor

Sean Dominic as Nate Hastings

Timon Kyle Durrett as Bill Hamilton

Michael Graziadei as Daniel Romalotti

Roger Howarth as Matt Clark (WINNER)

Mike Manning as Bradley “Smitty” Smith

Lawrence Saint-Victor as Carter Walton





Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series

Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake

Al Calderon as Javier Hernandez

Alice Halsey as Rachel Black

Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri

Ambyr Michelle as Eva Thomas (WINNER)

Arielle Prepetit as Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne





Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series

Jasmine Burke as June Hughes

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault (WINNER)

Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez

Christopher Sean as Paul Narita

Ray Wise as Ian Ward





Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro

Kelly Clarkson

Tamron Hall

Jennifer Hudson

Sherri Shepherd (WINNER)





Outstanding Culinary Host

Kardea Brown

Danielle Chang

Ina Garten (WINNER)

Pati Jinich

Andrew Zimmern





Outstanding Daytime Personality – Daily

Mona Kosar Abdi, Derek Hough & Terri Seymour

Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Kevin Frazier, Rachel Smith & Nischelle Turner

Scott Evans, Zuri Hall, Kit Hoover & Mario Lopez

Star Jones & Corey Jovan (WINNER)

Divorce Court





Outstanding Daytime Personality – Non-Daily

Eva zu Beck

Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro

Derrick Campana

Giada De Laurentiis (WINNER)

Keke Palmer

Joseph Rosendo





Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Beyond the Gates

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of our Lives

General Hospital (WINNER)





Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series

Ask This Old House

Thank You Roger Cook

PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions]





Expedition Unknown (WINNER – TIE)

Searching for World War II’s Lost Hero

Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]





Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out

Cuba

PBS [Joseph Rosendo Presents]





Lucky Chow

Made in Taiwan

PBS [Lucky Rice]





This Old House (WINNER – TIE)

Asheville Rebuilds

PBS | Roku [This Old House Productions]





Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Days of our Lives (WINNER)

Peacock [Corday Productions, Inc. | Sony Pictures Television]





General Hospital

ABC





The Young and the Restless

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]





Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Non-Studio Non-Fiction Series

A Different Breed (WINNER)

The Season Begins

InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films]





Let Frankie Cook

Pasta From Scratch

Tastemade [Linguine Pictures]





Samantha Brown’s Places To Love

Crystal Coast of North Carolina

PBS [Samantha Brown Media]





Superskilled with Eva zu Beck

How I Survived a Trek Through the Desert Alone

National Geographic





The Wizard of Paws

Buster’s New Kicks

BYUtv [Nomadica Films | The Dodo | Vox Media Studios]





Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Studio Non-Fiction Series

Craft Roundtables

Editors

IndieWire.com





The Drew Barrymore Show

Episode 5127

CBS Media Ventures





Entertainment Tonight

Episode 45.7

CBS





The Kelly Clarkson Show (WINNER)

Episode 5033

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios





TODAY with Jenna & Friends

Hoda-Bration

NBC





Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for a Daytime Program

Beyond the Gates

Episode 103

CBS





Have Guitar Will Travel World

The Shetland Sound

PBS [Have Guitar Will Travel World, LLC]





The Kelly Clarkson Show

Episode 5033

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios





Let Frankie Cook

Getting the Band Back Together

Tastemade [Linguine Pictures]





Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (WINNER)

NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]





Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program

Beyond the Gates

Episode 104

CBS





The Bold and the Beautiful

Episode 9511

CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]





Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio]





The Jennifer Hudson Show

Episode 4041

Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]





Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (WINNER)

NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]





Outstanding Cinematography or Camerawork for a Daytime Program

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

ABC [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio]





France Made with Love

PBS [Symbio Studios]





General Hospital

Episode 15719

ABC





Long Way Home (WINNER)

Lost in Lapland

Apple [Long Way Productions]





Superskilled with Eva zu Beck

They Climb in Skirts… I Tried to Keep Up

National Geographic





TrueSouth

Ocean Springs, MS

ESPN | ABC | SEC Network [Bluefoot Entertainment]





Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Non-Studio Program

A Different Breed (WINNER)

The Season Begins

InkBlot Narratives [Purina Films]





Expedition Unknown

Great Pyramid Secrets Revealed

Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]





King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Ken-ichiwa!

Netflix [Spoke Studios | Omaha Productions | Full Day Productions]





Long Way Home

Deep in the Forest

Apple [Long Way Productions]





The Wizard of Paws

Buster’s New Kicks

BYUtv [Nomadica Films | Vox Media Studios | The Dodo]





Outstanding Editing for a Daytime Studio Program

Craft Roundtables (WINNER)

Editors

IndieWire.com





The Drew Barrymore Show

Episode 5137

CBS Media Ventures





Extra

Extra at the Emmys

Warner Bros. Television Group [Telepictures]





The Kelly Clarkson Show

Episode 5033

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios





Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Prerecorded Daytime Program

Bare Feet with Mickela Mallozzi

Wild Atlantic Way North, Ireland

PBS [Sauce & Liver Productions, LLC]





Dream of Europe

London Part 1 with Abbey Road Studios

PBS [Dream of Italy Productions, LLC]





Expedition Unknown

The Man-Eating Lions of Kenya

Discovery Channel [Ping Pong Productions]





Forever Young with Dr. Pablo Prichard

Wheel Of Age

NBC [Hearst Media Production Group | Agency X]





Long Way Home (WINNER)

Lost in Lapland

Apple [Long Way Productions]





Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program

The Bold and the Beautiful

Episode 9658

CBS [Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.]





The Jennifer Hudson Show

Episode 4039

Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]





The Kelly Clarkson Show (WINNER)

Episode 5007

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios





Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]





The Young and the Restless

Episode 13260

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]





Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program

Beyond the Gates (WINNER)

Episode 104

CBS





General Hospital

Episode 15624

ABC





The Jennifer Hudson Show

Episode 4010

Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]





The Kelly Clarkson Show

Episode 6169

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios





Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]





Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design for a Daytime Program

The Kelly Clarkson Show (WINNER)

Episode 5033

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios





Live with Kelly and Mark

Episode 250414

Disney Entertainment Distribution





The View

Episode 6280

ABC





The Young and the Restless

Episode 13145

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]





The Young and the Restless

Episode 13244

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]





Outstanding Costume Design / Styling for a Daytime Program

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Episode 4140

Warner Bros. Television [Telepictures]





The Kelly Clarkson Show

Episode 5033

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios





Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC | Peacock [Done & Dusted]





The Young and the Restless

Episode 13149

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]





The Young and the Restless (WINNER)

Episode 13273

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]





Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program

Beyond the Gates (WINNER – TIE)

Episode 103

CBS





General Hospital

Episode 15719

ABC





The Kelly Clarkson Show (WINNER – TIE)

Episode 5033

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios





The Young and the Restless

Episode 13273

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]





Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program

Beyond the Gates

CBS





General Hospital (WINNER)

ABC





The Young and the Restless

CBS [Sony Pictures Television]





Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Daytime Program

The Drew Barrymore Show (WINNER)

CBS Media Ventures





The Kelly Clarkson Show

NBCUniversal Syndication Studios





Tamron Hall

Disney Entertainment Distribution