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Dillon Brooks ejected after kicking Jamal Murray during Suns' loss to Nuggets

The Phoenix are set to play their home opener against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, October 24, 2026

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Published October 31, 2026

Dillon Brooks ejected after kicking Jamal Murray during Suns loss to Nuggets
Dillon Brooks ejected after kicking Jamal Murray during Suns' loss to Nuggets

Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks was ejected on Friday night for kicking Jamal Murray in the groin.

The incident happened during the third quarter of a nail-biting game that ended in a 127-120 win for the Nuggets.

Brooks tried a turnaround jumper in the third quarter with Murray guarding, and when Brooks fell backward, he kicked his right leg forward, making contact with Murray.

After officials reviewed the foul, Brooks was twisting the body in pain on the court for a few moments before eventually standing up and staying in the game.

Brooks was first called for an offensive foul, but after officials reviewed the play, he was assessed for a flagrant 2 foul, which leads to an automatic ejection under NBA rules.

At the time of his ejection, he was leading the Suns with 22 points on his 9 out of 12 shooting attempts.

The loss is a tough outcome for the Phoenix, who had to deal with the last moments of the game without one of their primary offensive options.

The Phoenix are set to play their home opener against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

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