S Club send fans into frenzy with major reunion announcement

Bradley Mclntosh, 45, Rachel Stevens, 48, Jon Lee, 44, Tina Barrett, 50, and Jo O’Meara, 47, will come together to perform a number of shows across the country

S Club have set the internet into a frenzy after announcing their reunion for a huge UK tour next year.

Bradley Mclntosh, 45, Rachel Stevens, 48, Jon Lee, 44, Tina Barrett, 50, and Jo O’Meara, 47, will come together to perform a number of shows across the country.

There is also speculation that the pop band could release new music for the first time after 28 years.

Announcing the news, S Club said: 'We can’t wait to get back out on tour, see you all and celebrate the songs, memories and moments we’ve shared together over the years. It’s going to be one BIG party, and we want you all to be part of it!'

READ MORE: Rachel Stevens addresses S Club 7 reunion: 'one million percent up for it’

Hannah Spearritt will not take part in the UK tour, after she pulled out from their 25th anniversary tour plans in 2023 following bandmate Paul Cattermole's tragic death.

The five-piece joined Boyzone as special guests at London's Emirates Stadium in June.

READ MORE: Rachel Stevens thanks 'supportive' fans after split with husband Alex Bourne