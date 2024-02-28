S Club remembers late bandmate during reunion tour

S Club members reflect on their reunion tour after the death of Paul Cattermole

S Club, formerly S Club 7, just wrapped up their 25th anniversary tour and they couldn’t help but remember a core band member, Paul Cattermole.

The pop band, formed by Jon Lee, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara, Bradley McIntosh and Rachel Stevens, spoke to ET Online and reminisced about Cattermole’s absence on the tour. Stevens shared, “It's been nostalgic going back, especially to L.A. actually, because obviously we filmed all our TV shows here and spent so much time here".

Recalling that they’d been planning the tour since before Paul’s sudden death, McIntosh explained, “Paul was so so excited to do the tour and I think he would be really really angry with us if would have stopped it. I really do."

"He would have loved it so much”, Lee chimed in.

Additionally, the group members revealed that Paul’s family appeared on one of the shows and remarked it was ‘beautifully done”.

"I think Paul would want to be remembered as just being crazy and goofy and fun, you know?" O'Meara added to the conversation, "Because he was just such a bundle of energy. And I think we've all realized that you notice it, more than ever, that energy is missing.”

For those unversed, Paul Cattermole­ was a vital member of the British pop group S Club until 2002. He returned for the re­union tour but sadly passed away on April 6, 2023 from natural causes.