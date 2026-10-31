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Stephen Curry drops Doncic with viral move in 25-point comeback win in NBA Cup

The Warriors registered three straight wins, opening the 2026-27 season 0-3 for the first time after drafting Stephen Curry

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Published October 31, 2026

Stephen Curry drops Doncic with viral move in 25-point comeback win in NBA Cup
Stephen Curry drops Doncic with viral move in 25-point comeback win in NBA Cup

Luka Doncic was ready to make a headline in the Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA Cup opening game, but only for one quarter on Friday, October 30, 2026.

The Los Angeles Lakers opened the scoring with a 40-15 run that stretched into the second quarter, with the Golden State Warriors appearing to be a fading team.

Doncic, who appeared locked in, scored 21 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds and 1 steal in the first quarter alone.

But Warriors made a stunning comeback in the second quarter with a 38-15 lead to tie the game at halftime and storm back from a 25-point lead and seal the win with 112-95.

However, despite the 25-point comeback, the highlight of the game was the viral moment when Stephen Curry dropped Lakers guard Doncic in the third quarter before attempting a 3-pointer to narrow the deficit to six points.

Curry scored 31 points on 11-of-23 shooting attempts (8-of-14 from 3-point range) plus 6 assists and 4 rebounds.

While Doncic finished the game with 37 points on 12-of-27 shooting attempts, 7 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Warriors have registered three straight wins, opening the 2026-27 season 0-3 for the first time after drafting Curry.

The win, along with the record margin of victory, provides them a key advantage in NBA Cup play, where they are grouped with the Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings.

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