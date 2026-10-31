Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie receive good news about Lady Louise new role

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh had just concluded their visit to Finland at the behest of the Buckingham Palace, proving their dedication to work and duty.

And, their 22-year-old daughter, who graduated from university over the summer, has been doing the same, as a royal insider shares rare details about the King’s niece.

Lady Louise had been gradually earning praise and popularity with her hard work, which it seems, she has taken after her parents.

READ MORE: Duchess Sophie's daughter takes after mum in secret role for King Charles

Lady Louise had been gradually earning praise and popularity with her hard work, which it seems, she has taken after her parents.

The young royal is currently focussed on gaining experience in her gap year. According to royal photographer James Whatling, who has worked alongside the royals for many years, Louise had gained “extra confidence”.

“One thing that strikes me about her is that she may be quiet and you don’t see a lot of her, but I think underneath all that there’s a steely determination,” he told HELLO!.

“You see her with the horses, and she commands them. She’s fearless. It’s a tricky thing to do.”

This comes after it was revealed that Louise, who is 18th in line to the throne, had quietly taken on a position at Charles’s Scottish estate for several weeks.

She had taken on the duty of cooking for the guests renting the luxury lodges. Sources close to the Edinburghs had shared that just like Sophie, Louise is also a talented cook.

READ MORE: Lady Louise ready to start new chapter as big announcement looms