Kensington Palace shares rare treat of William and Kate's bundle of joy

The Prince and Princess of Wales have delighted royal fans with a rare Halloween surprise, sharing a sweet photograph of Prince Louis from his toddler years.

Posted on October 31, the picture shows the young prince at just one year old, leaning towards a large orange pumpkin.

Dressed in a navy blue hooded jacket and red boots, Louis rests both hands on the pumpkin, looking every bit the curious little boy.

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The photograph was taken by his mother, Catherine in 2019. Now eight years old, the young royal has grown up considerably since the picture was captured, making the unexpected throwback all the more special.

Alongside the picture, the royal couple shared a simple Halloween greeting, writing: “Happy Halloween!” They also credited Catherine as the photographer.

Halloween messages from the Prince and Princess of Wales are uncommon on their official social media accounts, making this year's post a welcome surprise for their followers.

The Wales family has, however, been known to enjoy the occasion privately.

In October 2019, Kate was spotted browsing spooky costumes at a Sainsbury's supermarket near the family's Anmer Hall home, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

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