Prince William, Kate dragged into Meghan's controversy with new claim

Prince William and Princess Kate possibly knew about a letter concerning allegations against Meghan markle's father Thomas Markle as it was sent to their joint office, according to a new claim.

The correspondence, which was said to be written by Thomas's ex-wife Roslyn Loveless, was passed from royal protection officers to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2019.

A source told the Daily Mail's Richard Eden that it's "unthinkable" that the Royal Household was not told about the letter, saying Harry and Meghan would not have received it in "isolation".

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It was the police's "duty" to make the Palace aware of the claims, the insider added, and they will "have done so".

In a statement, Meghan Markle said she had been made aware of "disturbing" allegations against her father in a letter that year, and was assured they were being investigated.

At the time, thge Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a joint office with Prince William and Catherine at Kensington Palace, with The Telegraph reporting that the "wider royal household" could have been aware of its contents.

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