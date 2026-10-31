‘Jessica Jones' star Krysten Ritter shares haunting Halloween look in selfie

Krysten Ritter has found a fun way to celebrate Halloween, and her latest pictures are already catching fans' attention.

The actress, best known for playing Jessica Jones in the Marvel series, shared two photos on social media to show how she was spending the spooky holiday.

Ritter kept her look simple but stayed true to her love for dark fashion. She wore a black shirt with a scary pumpkin face on it, along with ripped black jeans and black boots.

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Her black bangs and bright red lipstick completed the look. She also shared a mirror selfie that showed her full outfit.

Fans also had something else to look at in the background. A poster of Elvira: Mistress of the Dark could be seen on her wall, while a Jessica Jones poster was placed nearby.

The little details made the pictures even more special for Marvel fans.

But Halloween is not the only reason Ritter has been making headlines. The actress is also getting ready to play Jessica Jones again in the second season of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.

She will share the screen with Charlie Cox once again. Ritter has also expressed her happiness about returning, saying there is still more to tell about Jessica's story.