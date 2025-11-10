Krysten Ritter unveils rare impact of playing strong women on personal life

Photo: Krysten Ritter reveals playing Jessica Jones brought her strength

Krysten Ritter has addressed how playing tough, layered women has influenced her real life in meaningful ways.

In a new interview with Us Weekly promoting her upcoming film Stone Cold Fox, Ritter said her past roles have often “saved the day” outside the screen.

“Playing Jessica Jones, I realized how much strength playing that character gave me and how much protection she has brought me," she shared.

She went on to explain the emotional weight the role carried.

"Because she is somebody who is so weighted and so heavy with all of her traumas layered on top and just, like, resentment for her powers and the way she informs how she moves to the world,” Ritter said.

“She’s so tough and she’s so strong," she added and remarked, "And then all of those layers that you have to build for yourself, Krysten has to play and bring home.”

Ritter added that Jones' inner strength kept her grounded through darker storylines.

The actress will reprise the role in Daredevil: Born Again, set to release in March 2026.