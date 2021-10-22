OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
3:00 pm
IRL
11th Match
Oct 22
aš-Šāriqah
SRL
7:00 pm
NED
12th Match
Oct 22
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
3:00 pm
SAF
13th Match
Oct 23
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
WIN
14th Match
Oct 23
Dubayy
TBA
3:00 pm
TBA
15th Match
Oct 24
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
PAK
16th Match
Oct 24
Dubayy
AFG
7:00 pm
TBA
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Friday Oct 22 2021
By
AFP

T20 World Cup: Roots of India vs Pakistan rivalry

By
AFP

Friday Oct 22, 2021

— Reuters/File
— Reuters/File

DUBAI: India and Pakistan clash at the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday in the latest instalment of one of cricket's biggest rivalries.

AFP Sport looks at the first meetings of the two nations in the sport's three formats:

First Test

October 16-18, 1952

— Five years after partition, India and Pakistan met for the first time.

Pakistan were actually playing their maiden Test match when they took to the field at New Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla ground.

In their ranks were Abdul Kardar and Amir Elahi who had both played Test cricket for India.

India won the toss, batted and piled up 372 with Hemu Adhikari top scoring with 81 and last man Ghulam Ahmed hitting 50 in a 10th wicket partnership of 109.

In reply, legendary opener and skipper Hanif Mohammad made 51 before Pakistan collapsed from 64-1 to 150 all out with slow left-arm orthodox Vinoo Mankad famously taking 8-52.

Mankad then picked up 5-79 as Pakistan, following on, were dismissed for 152 handing India victory by an innings and 70 runs.

First One-Day International

October 1, 1978

— After Pakistan had won the Test series 2-0, the teams met for a three-game ODI series, the first between the two nations.

The opener was held in Quetta as India, who gave Kapil Dev his debut, made 170-7 in 40 overs with Mohinder Armanath top-scoring 51.

Pakistan were comfortable at 82-1 at one stage before slipping to 166-8 to lose by just four runs. Majid Khan stroked a half-century.

Pakistan then levelled the series with an eight-wicket win at Sialkot before the third game in Sahiwal ended in controversy.

In sight of victory, India skipper Bishan Bedi was furious that Sarfraz Nawaz bowled four successive bouncers which were not called wide.

In protest, Bedi conceded the match.

First Twenty20 International

September 14, 2007

— The rivals met in a T20 International for the first time at the 2007 World Cup in Durban.

The group match ended in a tie after both sides made 141 which meant a 'bowl-out' was used to decide the winner.

Mohammad Asif had taken 4-18 and Pakistan, who had already made sure of their place in the next round, looked set to win the match but Misbah-ul-Haq (53) was run out off the last ball.

In the bowl-out, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Robin Uthappa all hit the stumps but Pakistan's Yasir Arafat, Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi missed.

The two sides were to meet also in the final at Johannesburg with India claiming a five-run win.

Meanwhile, Pakistan went to claim the 2009 title.

