Here's how Shahid Afridi is preparing for the Pak-India T20 World Cup clash

Pakistan’s former skipper Shahid Afridi. Photo: Twitter

ISLAMABAD: As cricket fever in the country reaches its zenith ahead of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup blockbuster scheduled to be played today (Sunday) in Dubai, Pakistan’s former skipper Shahid Afridi has made special preparations for it.

Cricket fans, former players, and people from both sides of the India-Pakistan border are eagerly waiting for the most exciting match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Shahid Afridi shared a few fresh pictures of himself wearing a new green jersey, inscribed with his name and favourite number.

Extending his gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the gift, the former Pakistani skipper said that he would wear this jersey today for his team.

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup clash

Pakistan will take on India in what is expected to be a thrilling match as both teams will kick off their T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam had warned the Indian cricket team, saying that his side will not be focusing on Pakistan's inability to win a single World Cup game against its arch-rivals.

The match is scheduled to begin 7pm (Pakistan Standard Time).

