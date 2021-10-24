Here's how Shahid Afridi is preparing for the Pak-India T20 World Cup clash

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
3:00 pm
BAN
15th Match
Oct 24
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
PAK
16th Match
Oct 24
Dubayy
AFG
7:00 pm
TBA
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
pakistan
Sunday Oct 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Here's how Shahid Afridi is preparing for the Pak-India T20 World Cup clash

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 24, 2021

Pakistan’s former skipper Shahid Afridi. Photo: Twitter
Pakistan’s former skipper Shahid Afridi. Photo: Twitter   

ISLAMABAD: As cricket fever in the country reaches its zenith ahead of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup blockbuster scheduled to be played today (Sunday) in Dubai, Pakistan’s former skipper Shahid Afridi has made special preparations for it.

Cricket fans, former players, and people from both sides of the India-Pakistan border are eagerly waiting for the most exciting match of the T20 World Cup 2021.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Shahid Afridi shared a few fresh pictures of himself wearing a new green jersey, inscribed with his name and favourite number.

Extending his gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the gift, the former Pakistani skipper said that he would wear this jersey today for his team.

Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup clash

Pakistan will take on India in what is expected to be a thrilling match as both teams will kick off their T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam had warned the Indian cricket team, saying that his side will not be focusing on Pakistan's inability to win a single World Cup game against its arch-rivals.

The match is scheduled to begin 7pm (Pakistan Standard Time).

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

More From T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Haider Ali likely to be dropped from playing XI today, say sources

T20 World Cup: Haider Ali likely to be dropped from playing XI today, say sources
You can watch Pak vs Ind match live on big screens in Karachi at these locations

You can watch Pak vs Ind match live on big screens in Karachi at these locations
Here's how Shahid Afridi is preparing for the Pak-India T20 World Cup clash

Here's how Shahid Afridi is preparing for the Pak-India T20 World Cup clash
T20 World Cup: Pakistan can beat India, says Kapil Dev

T20 World Cup: Pakistan can beat India, says Kapil Dev
T20 World Cup: 'Pakistani bowlers can put Indian batsmen to the test'

T20 World Cup: 'Pakistani bowlers can put Indian batsmen to the test'
T20 World Cup: Can Pakistan break its jinx against India like England did with WI?

T20 World Cup: Can Pakistan break its jinx against India like England did with WI?

Latest

view all