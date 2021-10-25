Pakistan vs India: Anushka Sharma memes go viral after T20 World Cup loss

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma from a scene in a movie. Photo: Twitter

After Pakistan defeated India in the high-voltage ICC T20 World Cup clash Sunday, memes poking fun at Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma started doing the rounds on the internet.

Anushka Sharma, who is staying with Kohli in the UAE with their daughter Vamika, was trolled by Twitter as soon as Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in the blockbuster clash.

Pakistanis took aim at Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Vivek Oberoi, who were watching the match live from the stadium. However, Kohli's wife Anushka was also not spared as Twitterati shared memes taking digs at her.

As Pakistan dominated the game, Vipin suggested Anushka was busy in prayers.

Precious Pakoda thought Anushka should be relieved since most people would blame Akshay Kumar and Vivek Oberoi for India's loss, as these two were seen watching the match live from the stands.

A section of the Indian masses blames Anushka whenever Kohli XI fails to perform as per expectations. Pratyush decided to highlight that via a meme.

Twitter account @Kaazziimm made great use of Photoshop to show a very dejected Anushka Sharma beside Kohli.

Twitter account @@lostsoulpritii poked fun at Anushka and how she would be feeling after Pakistan trounced their arch-rivals in the blockbuster clash.

India never got off to a good start, losing wickets early on against a lethal and potent Shaheen Shah Afridi. Handing Pakistan a 152-run target, the Men in Green flawlessly chased the total, courtesy of a 152-run opening stand by the Babar-Rizwan duo.

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/





