Musician Steve Ludwin’s immortality potion is snake venom

Alternative grunge rock musician-songwriter Steve Ludwin of the UK claims that the secret to his “immortality” is snake venom. The 50-year-old, who really doesn’t look his age, says that this has been his favourite stimulant for almost the past three decades.

Swiping away energy drinks, vitamin pills, steroids, and even coffee, Ludwin opines that snake venom has helped him stay healthy, and avoid flu and cold. Boasting a collection of more than 15 snakes in his apartment, he asserts that he is immune to most serpents around the world.

CNN noted that Ludwin owns a Costa Rican coffee palm viper, Mexican west coast rattlesnake, Honduran milk snake, and a green tree python in his assorted group. The publication mentioned that the daredevil’s obsession with these legless reptiles was born after a meeting with Miami Serpentarium Laboratories’ Bill Haast, who conducted his own snake-immunity research program.

Ludwin, who is known from former bands such as Some Have Fins, Carrie, and Little Hell, was born in the US, but moved to London to make music and explore his eyebrow-raising hobby further.

"I've stumbled upon something"

Long-haired Ludwin relates how most people are surprised to know that he is half-a-century old. He said, “People are like -- you don't seem like you're almost 50,” CNN reported. However, he hasn’t really been forgiven by snakes though, as he suffers bites from time to time.

Nevertheless, the unheard-of experiments aren’t exempt from criticism. Numerous scientists and researchers worldwide have advised Ludwin to stay away from such eccentricities, indicating that he poses danger to himself.

Medical professionals have also declared that there is a lack of research on this topic, that Ludwin’s statements of feeling young and revitalized cannot be proved, and that the sample size is too small – only one: himself.

Hope for future?

Regardless, institutions carrying out studies on snake venom, immunity to it, and related deaths, such as University of Copenhagen, have begun to turn a thoughtful eye to the musician. Some have contacted him for support and evidence, while others have commenced examinations.

Ludwin, whose doses vary from once-a-day to once every two months, frequently donates antibodies produced in his body to organizations investigating and developing cures for snake bites, their venom, and consequent disfiguration.

While Ludwin awaits results from the Danish university’s study that are to be disclosed next year, he intends to continue with this unorthodox practice, albeit pondering slowing down a bit to stay safer. He believes that evolution is the reason making people stay away from snake venom.

A space for adventurers

It is interesting to note that feats like these are not completely unique either. YouTuber Coyote Peterson, who runs his own channel Brave Wilderness, repeatedly chases stinging insects to build a scale to record most excruciating stings in the world. Most recently, he took on the challenge to experience bullet ant, which tops the list.

