In conversation with Sana Safinaz

Sana Safinaz, the eastern-wear brand that is now recognized globally, took humble beginnings 25 years ago in the minds of two housewives.

Sana Hashwani and Safinaz Muneer agreed to speak about their journey on morning show Geo Pakistan.

“We were very young. We did not have any grand plans,” said Sana Hashwani. “That’s what I want to tell young people today. Just start small and then Allah provides you a way out.”

The duo started off with Rs100,000 between them.

Their friendship saw its ups and downs. But it sustained, so much so that the two are like sisters. Safinaz is also married to Sana’s brother.

Like all working women, the two struggled to balance work and family. “In the West when women work men help them out. Here in Pakistan and India women are expected to multi-task. Working women in Pakistan are amazing,” said Safinaz.

The two ask women to become entrepreneurs- start small businesses from home. “You see there is businessman inside every woman, because they run a house,” Sana says.

