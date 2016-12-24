100 more patients diagnosed with Chikungunya virus in Karachi

KARACHI: Chikungunya virus has continued to affect Karachiites as another 100 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the past 24 hours.

Doctors said that although suspected Chikungunya fever patients are coming in on daily basis but the number has decreased markedly. It is not a deadly disease but causes body pain and affects bodily functions, they added.

According to Saudabad Hospital’s Dr Fakhar, the disease needs to be rooted out. He said Chikungunya is caused by mosquitoes but is different from dengue.

He advised people to take precautionary measures and maximise water intake.

Meanwhile Sindh Health Department has decided to launch an awareness campaign and has ordered officials to hold a spray campaign in the metropolis to eliminate the mosquito Aedes aegypti, which carries the virus of Chikungunya.

Earlier Secretary Health Sindh had summoned all authorities concerned to devise a strategy on the virus outbreak.

He had also instructed hospitals to ensure continuous provision of medical facilities to the patients.

