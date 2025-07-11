Researchers develop new 'nasal molecular shield' to relieve hay fever

This representational image shows a person experiencing allergy symptoms. — Pixabay

In a major relief for hay fever patients, researchers at the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University have developed a new, one-of-a-kind pollen-blocking nasal molecular shield, which is currently unlikely to cause side effects typically seen with standard treatment.

Hay fever is an allergic reaction that happens when pollen attaches to IgE antibodies found in the nose, mouth, and eyes. This triggers inflammation, sneezing, and itching. Treatments like antihistamines and steroids reduce inflammation, but they can be ineffective and cause drowsiness.

In search of an alternative treatment, Kaissar Tabynov at the Kazakh National Agrarian Research University and his team collected blood samples from mice.

From these, they extracted an antibody that binds to the main allergen found in mugwort pollen, which is a common trigger of hay fever. In tests, this binding prevented attachment between the allergen and IgE antibodies. "It acts like a molecular shield," explains Tabynov.

A week later, the team administered a small droplet of liquid containing the pollen-blocking antibody into the noses of half the mice, repeating the process thrice over five days.

The remaining mice received saline solution instead. An hour later, mice were exposed to mugwort pollen at concentrations similar to those encountered by people with hay fever, according to New Scientist.

Following the final dose, the mice treated with the antibody rubbed their noses an average of 12 times over five minutes, compared with 92 times in the saline group.

Images confirmed that inflammation inside the nose has reduced and showed effects beyond the nasal passages, suggesting deeper protection. "Our study is the first to demonstrate that an allergen-specific monoclonal antibody can be applied intranasally to achieve both local and systemic protection," said Tabynov.

The treatment will not produce the adverse effects commonly associated with oral hay fever medication, as it targets the allergen’s entry point directly, claims the team.

"This study is an important milestone, highlighting the potential of intranasal therapies for allergic rhinitis [hay fever]," said Sayantani Sindher of Stanford University.

Tabynov noted that success in mice doesn’t guarantee the same results in humans. The antibody will need to be modified to ensure it's suitable for human use. If development proceeds smoothly, the team aims to begin human trials in the next three years.