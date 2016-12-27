Thousands attend birthday party in Mexico after Facebook invitation goes viral

Thousands attended a birthday party in Mexico after an invitation sent out by the hosts went viral on social media.

Rubi Ibarra Garcia celebrated her 15th birthday party in Central Mexico. About 1.2 million joined the event page on Facebook. And thousands attended the event in person.

In the video invite posted by the girl’s father earlier this month, he said “Everyone is welcome”

The father promised that the party would feature three local bands, a meal and a horse race. The winner of the race would get $490.

The video was shared 800,000 times and prompted countless memes. No one knows why.

