Indian opposition lambasts Modi, asks him to resign over demonetisation

In wake of the demonetisation debacle in India, Indian Opposition leaders on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking when the financial condition in country will improve as the deadline of Dec 30 is just around the corner.

The Opposition leaders in India met today in New Delhi and addressed a joint press conference. The Opposition leaders had gathered to discuss issues such as Indian note ban and corruption allegations against Modi, according to Indian media reports.

Chief Minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee called the monetary decision ‘biggest mega scam since independence’. Banerjee said that the Centre’s decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1000 banknotes has dealt a severe blow to the country’s economy.

The leaders inquired that if the 50-day deadline set by Modi, which stated that the financial condition would improve by Dec 30, approached and things didn’t improve will the PM resign then.

Congress Vice-president Rahul Gandhi said that the Indian PM should give response over the allegations of corruption against him.

Gandhi said that the demonetisation move has backfired, instead of rooting out corruption it has left people with no cash.

Rahul Gandhi has alleged that Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister received billions in bribe from business groups. He made the claims based on tapes confiscated by tax officials earlier.

Last month, PM Narendra Modi unleashed chaos with his shock move to withdraw high-denomination 500 ($7.50) and 1,000 rupee notes from circulation, in an effort to tackle widespread corruption and tax evasion.

The decision triggered a cash crisis, with long queues materialising outside banks across the country as people tried to get rid of their old notes -- some 86 percent of all bills in circulation -- ahead of Dec 30’s deadline.

