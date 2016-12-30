Could these berries from Australia be the cure for cancer?

Berries discovered by scientists in the rain forest of Queensland, Australia have the potential to cure cancer.

According to reports, the berries contain molecules which can fight the disease and are already being tested by scientists.

The tree these berries grow on is indigenous to Queensland and contains the molecule EBC-46.

Victoria Gordon, the CEO of Q-Biotics in an article published in the Huffington Post said the molecule works with the body to destroy cancer, rather than being a chemotherapy approach that is acting, in many cases, against the body.

According to Gordon, full tumor destruction can be seen in five to seven days with no significant side effects.

After being tested in animals, clinical trials on humans are underway.

