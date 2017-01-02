Print Story
X

Mark Zuckerberg is no longer an atheist

WDWeb Desk

Amazing
Mark Zuckerberg is no longer an atheist

Related Stories

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has found religion. Responding to a comment on his holiday wish, Zuckerberg through his official account confirmed that he “now believe[s] religion is very important.”

“Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah from Priscilla, Max, Beast and me!” the social networking giant’s CEO wrote, indicating that the greetings were from his family – including his wife, daughter, and pet dog.

The announcement comes as a surprise to many, as 32-year-old Zuckerberg has been vocal about being an atheist. A Facebook user asked him "Aren't you an atheist?"

It is also unclear as to whether by saying “you have a chance to reflect on all the meaningful things in your life,” Zuckerberg advised fans to rethink religion or it was just a customary statement.

In other comments, the social media website’s founder joked about being friends with Jesus on Facebook to be notified about his birthday – Christmas. Another commenter was curious why Zuckerberg didn’t include Jarvis – the artificial intelligence (AI) personal assistant recently installed in his home – in the family, to which he responded with “Not a full family member yet. One day perhaps we'll include our AIs!”

 

Mark Zuckerberg is no longer an atheist was posted in amazing of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 02, 2017 and was last updated on January 02, 2017. This news story is related to Facebook Ceo, Facebook Founder, Mark Zuckerberg, Mark Zuckerberg Jewism, Mark Zuckerberg Religion, Religion Very Important, Zuck Finds Religion. Permanent link to the news story "Mark Zuckerberg is no longer an atheist" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/125844-Godless-Zuckerbergs-atheist-phase-comes-to-an-end.

GEO TV NETWORK