Mark Zuckerberg is no longer an atheist

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has found religion. Responding to a comment on his holiday wish, Zuckerberg through his official account confirmed that he “now believe[s] religion is very important.”

“Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah from Priscilla, Max, Beast and me!” the social networking giant’s CEO wrote, indicating that the greetings were from his family – including his wife, daughter, and pet dog.

The announcement comes as a surprise to many, as 32-year-old Zuckerberg has been vocal about being an atheist. A Facebook user asked him "Aren't you an atheist?"

It is also unclear as to whether by saying “you have a chance to reflect on all the meaningful things in your life,” Zuckerberg advised fans to rethink religion or it was just a customary statement.

In other comments, the social media website’s founder joked about being friends with Jesus on Facebook to be notified about his birthday – Christmas. Another commenter was curious why Zuckerberg didn’t include Jarvis – the artificial intelligence (AI) personal assistant recently installed in his home – in the family, to which he responded with “Not a full family member yet. One day perhaps we'll include our AIs!”

