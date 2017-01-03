Pakistan health experts concerned over new US cholesterol guideline

For last 30 years, high cholesterol food and its endless consumption has been a serious concern around the world, especially in Pakistan, but now the US Department of Agriculture has published a dietary guideline which says that cholesterol has finally been removed from Naughty List food which includes eggs, butter, full-fat dairy products, nuts, coconut oil and meat.

But top health experts in Pakistan, including Professor Muhammad Ishaq, who has 30 years of cardiac experience, say that it was too early to comment on the study for it has many loopholes. “They are not providing any references for evidences and trials to say cholesterol is no more harmful for health.”

“United States and Europe previously had an aggressive policy on cholesterol due to increasing number of cardio-related issues, and we have to wait for some more studies,” Ishaq said, adding, “For now, it's more of a news than a research.”

West has a different lifestyle as compared to Pakistan, he said. Unfortunately, we are not conducting local studies for our society to know the profile of our patient.

"We have combine risk factor like diabetes with hypertension, low vision with Dietetics etc."

"Until now we are working and taking guide from National Cholesterol Education Program US, American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology, Heart Physician Society and European Society. We can’t reverse our system suddenly on the basis of this report," the cardiac expert said.

Professor Zaman Shiekh, an endocrinologist, categorically denies the latest research explaining that there are two types of Cholesterol, HDL and LDL.

"High density lipoprotein (HDL) is good for health, while low density lipoprotein (LTL) creates issues in body, and to avoid these issues people should abstain from oily and junk food and exercise regularly."

But, the study says if the cholesterol level is high in our body, it shows the liver is working perfect.

Experts say that there is nothing like LDL or HDL.

The US Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for updating the guidelines every five years, stated in its findings for 2015: “Previously, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommended that cholesterol intake be limited to no more than 300 mg/day.”

The Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee will, in response, no longer warn people against eating high-cholesterol foods and will instead focus on sugar as the main substance of dietary concern.

US cardiologist Dr. Steven Nissen said: “It's the right decision. We got the dietary guidelines wrong. They've been wrong for decades.”

