Gangster gunned down in Lyari, claims Police

KARACHI: A suspected gangster was killed in a targeted police operation in Lyari, informed police. The suspect was affiliated with Uzair Baloch group.
Two people were wounded after getting shot at Shoe Market near Garden. Meanwhile, as many as three people were taken into custody in raids at Baldia town, Mangopir and Saeedabad.
