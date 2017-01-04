Ex-CIA agent confesses Saddam spoke truth about WMD

Ex-CIA agent John Nixon has said that former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was telling the truth during the interrogation that he did not have any weapons of mass destruction.

In an interview with BBC, Nixon —who was the first person to interrogate Saddam at length —said that former Iraqi President was the most "secretive and suspicious" man he has ever met.

“At first he was much more in control then I thought for someone who just had his world rocked upside down. He acted as if US military — who were his captors — was his guest”, Nixon said during the interview.

He said that the Washington wanted to know a number of things and the number one question was where are the weapons of mass destruction.

“He said that he didn’t have any (weapons of mass destruction) and didn’t have any weapons program and he didn’t intend to start one. I was wary at first on what he was saying but when we talked to other members of the nuclear program, we began to find that he was telling the truth”, ex-CIA agent said.

Nixon said he is "ashamed" of what has happened in Iraq since the ousting of Saddam Hussein.

He said the Bush administration gave no thought as to what events might take place after Saddam's removal, and - in light of the rise of extremist groups such as Daesh - believes the region would have been better off had he remained in place.

Saddam was captured in December 2003 after a US-led invasion toppled his government and pushed Iraq into chaos, resulting in years of deadly sectarian violence and the rise of al Qaeda in Iraq, a precursor of the extremist group now known as Daesh.

