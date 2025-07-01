Musk calls for new political party, vows to punish lawmakers supporting Trump's spending bill

US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk attend a press conference in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, May 30, 2025. — Reuters

Lawmakers backing bill "should hang their heads in shame!": Musk

Tesla CEO's criticism of bill causes rift in relationship with Trump.

Effect of Musk's opinion on bill's passage remains unclear.



Billionaire Elon Musk renewed his criticism of United States President Donald Trump's sweeping tax-cut and spending bill, vowing to unseat lawmakers who backed it after campaigning on limiting government spending.

After weeks of relative silence following a feud with Trump over the legislation, Musk rejoined the debate on Saturday as the Senate took up the package, calling it "utterly insane and destructive" in a post on social media platform X.

"Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!," Musk posted on X.

"And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth," Musk said.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO called again for a new political party, saying the bill's massive spending indicated "that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!!"

"Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people," he wrote.

Musk's criticism of the bill has caused a rift in his relationship with Trump, marking a dramatic shift after the tech billionaire spent nearly $300 million on Trump's re-election campaign and led the administration's controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a federal cost-cutting initiative.

Musk, the world's richest man, has argued that the legislation would greatly increase the national debt and erase the savings he says he has achieved through DOGE.

It remains unclear how much sway Musk has over Congress or what effect his opinions might have on the bill's passage. But Republicans have expressed concern that his on-again, off-again feud with Trump could hurt their chances to protect their majority in the 2026 midterm congressional elections.

Trump claps back

In response to Musk's criticism, Trump suggested on Tuesday that the government efficiency department should take a look at the subsidies that the Tesla CEO's companies have received in order to save money.

"Elon may get more subsidy than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa. No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard, look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!!!," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

In response to Trump's post, Musk, on his own social media platform X, said "I am literally saying CUT IT ALL. Now."

Trump previously threatened to cut Musk's government subsidies and contracts when their relationship dissolved into an all-out brawl on social media in early June over the bill, which non-partisan analysts have said would add about $3 trillion to the US debt.

Musk's businesses include rocket company and government contractor SpaceX, which has about $22 billion in federal contracts, and its satellite unit Starlink.

His rift with Trump also caused volatility for Tesla, with shares of the electric car company losing about $150 billion of its market value on June 5, the largest single-day decline in the company's history, though it has since recovered.

Tesla shares trading in Frankfurt tumbled 5% on Tuesday.

Senate tries to overcome vote-a-rama

US Senate Republicans on Monday evening were still trying to pass Trump's sweeping tax-cut and spending bill, despite divisions within the party about its expected $3.3 trillion hit to the nation's debt pile.

Senators were voting in a marathon session known as a "vote-a-rama," featuring a series of amendments by Republicans and the minority Democrats, part of the arcane process Republicans are using to bypass Senate rules that normally require 60 of the chamber's 100 members to agree on legislation.

But after roughly 12 hours, it was still unclear how long the voting would last. Lawmakers said the process was being held up partly by the need to determine whether amendments complied with special budgetary rules.

Asked whether he was confident the measure would pass, Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota earlier told reporters: "Never until we vote."

Republicans can afford to lose no more than three votes in either chamber to pass a bill the Democrats are united in opposition to.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released its assessment on Sunday of the bill's hit to the $36.2 trillion US debt pile. The Senate version is estimated to cost $3.3 trillion, $800 billion more than the version passed last month in the House of Representatives.

Many Republicans dispute that claim, contending that extending existing policy will not add to the debt. Nonetheless, international bond investors see incentives to diversify out of the US Treasury market.

Democrats, meanwhile, hope the latest, eye-widening figure could stoke enough anxiety among fiscally minded conservatives to get them to buck their party, which controls both chambers of Congress.

"This bill, as we have said for months, steals people's healthcare, jacks up their electricity bill to pay for tax breaks for billionaires," Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a speech to the Senate.

Thune countered that the tax cuts will help families and small businesses, as he defended spending reductions to social safety net programmes.

He said Medicaid was growing at an unsustainable rate and there were some improvements and reforms to make it more efficient.

The Senate narrowly advanced the tax-cut, immigration, border and military spending bill in a procedural vote late on Saturday, voting 51-49 to open debate on the 940-page megabill.

Trump wants the bill passed before the July 4 Independence Day holiday.

"I'm still holding out the hope that I'm headed to North Carolina tomorrow," Republican Senator Thom Tillis, who opposes the bill, told reporters when asked how soon a vote on passage might occur in the Senate.

Bill politics

Many of the amendments are from Democrats, as Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester from Delaware proposed limiting cuts to Medicaid, Senator Patty Murray from Washington pushed to strike funding restrictions for reproductive health clinics that provide abortions and Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts tried to reinstate funding for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

These and the other Democratic amendments so far were rejected by the Republican majority.

Embedded in the Senate Republicans' bill are several hot-button political issues, like a prohibition of Medicaid funding for a list of almost 30 medical procedures related to gender transition, as well as an increase of immigration-related funding for criminal and gang checks for unaccompanied migrant children, including examinations of "gang-related tattoos" for children as young as 12 years old.

The US Chamber of Commerce, which says the majority of its members are small businesses, backs the bill.

However, John Arensmeyer, who represents more than 85,000 small enterprises at the Small Business Majority, cautioned that the business tax relief is currently skewed to the wealthiest, top 5% of small businesses.

Debt ceiling deadline

The Republican measure contains a $5 trillion debt ceiling increase — $1 trillion more than the House's bill — but failure to pass some version would present lawmakers with a serious deadline later this summer, when the Treasury Department could come close to exhausting its borrowing authority and thus risk a devastating default.

The debt limit increase has caused Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky to come out in opposition to the bill, joining fellow Republican Tillis, who decried its cuts to Medicaid and clean energy initiatives.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the Senate bill would result in about 11.8 million additional uninsured people, surpassing estimates for the House's version.

If the Senate succeeds in passing the bill, it will then go to the House, where members are also divided, with some angry about its cost and others worried about cuts to the Medicaid programme.

The megabill would extend the 2017 tax cuts that were Trump's main legislative achievement during his first term as president, cut other taxes and boost spending on the military and border security.

Senate Republicans, who reject the budget office's estimates on the cost of the legislation, are set on using an alternative calculation method that does not factor in costs from extending the 2017 tax cuts.

Outside tax experts, like Andrew Lautz from the nonpartisan think tank Bipartisan Policy Center, call it a "magic trick."

Using this calculation method, the Senate Republicans’ budget bill appears to cost substantially less and seems to save $500 billion, according to the BPC analysis.