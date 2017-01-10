'Udi Udi Jaye' from Mahira, SRK starrer Raees will be out soon

Related Stories Mahira Khan looks stunning in latest song from Raees

Pictures from Udi Udi Jaye, the third song from Bollywood film Raees, have stormed the Internet, building on the rapidly-growing success of Zaalima, which stole the admirers’ hearts.

It feels like the filmmakers can’t hold the breaths themselves either, as they keep revealing tidbits, video clips, songs, and photos on social media.

Watch the sky light up this week as we release a new song from Raees. #UdiUdiJayeOutSoon @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/oyUST9fOoC — Raees (@RaeesTheFilm) January 9, 2017

A new song from Raees is on its way to set your hearts aflutter. Stay tuned! #UdiUdiJayeOutSoon @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/hCvu1HmFcV — Raees (@RaeesTheFilm) January 9, 2017

The stills seem to offer a taste of Gujrati, as Shahrukh Khan and Mahira Khan are indulged in what many excitedly claim to be a cultural garba dance. The new song will be released on Makar Sankranti – Saturday, January 14 – an event on which Shah Rukh Khan intends to enjoy flying kites.

Zaalima, on the other hand, has already garnered almost 24.5 million views since it was uploaded on January 4, a good 20 days before the movie’s official release date.

A commendable chemistry can be observed between Bollywood's romance king and Pakistan’s darling Mahira Khan, for whom Raees is even more important, as it marks her debut in the Indian film industry.

The pair enters dressed in all-black attires; Mahira Khan has adorned minimal jewelry, while Shah Rukh Khan sports a thick black turban, with silver-rimmed shades.

In subsequent scenes, Mahira acts shy, whereas Shah Rukh repeatedly tries to catch her attention in a cream-coloured muffler. Towards the end, the Karachi-born actress can be seen rocking a flamboyant red gown, sitting near a pool.

Needless to say, our eyes are set for Raees to hit the cinemas.

