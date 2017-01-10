Print Story
Funds depleting for heart patients at Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital

Sheeba Haider

Health
PESHAWAR: Several hearty patients are returning dejected from the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) as the hospital administration has confirmed unavailability of funds.  

According to LRH sources, the provincial government had released Rs 76.7 million for the department of heart diseases in 2013-2014. However, no funds were reserved for the aforementioned department in 2015-2016 budget. The provincial government has not given any funds to the heart department in the past 12 months.

Sources added that an annual fund of nearly Rs 80 million was given to the heart department which helped in cheap and free treatment for many deserving patients.

They added that an angioplasty costs between Rs 200,000 to Rs 400,000 rupees which was out of financial reach of poor heart patients.

The unavailability of funds has left many poor patients facing severe problems in getting free treatment for their heart diseases.

