Unresolved conflicts increasing fester, says Maleeha Lodhi

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Dr Maleeha Lodhi said on Tuesday unresolved conflicts on the UN charter are increasing fester.

Speaking in the UN Security Council on ‘Maintenance of international peace and security: Conflict preventions and sustainable peace,’ Dr Lodhi said the UN cannot meet challenge of promoting sustainable peace unless root causes of conflict are addressed.

She called for the need to find solutions to longstanding political conflicts and redressing political and economic injustice.

“Pakistan supports the new UN Secretary General’s call for a ‘surge in diplomacy for peace’,” the envoy said, adding that member countries can play an important role in resolving conflicts and ensuring sustainable peace.

