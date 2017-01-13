Indian soldiers speak up over poor working conditions, unequal pay

NEW DELHI: Days after an Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier shamed the Modi government by sharing the deplorable conditions they were made to work in, several soldiers from different security forces have spoken up about long hours, poor conditions, inadequate time off, and unequal pay.

The soldiers belong to different forces of the Central Armed Police Forces – Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the five security forces under India's Ministry of Home Affairs.

The latest outcry has come from a soldier belonging to the SSB, who has released a video speaking about the level of inequality in pay, facilities, time-off, and ration quality for personnel of the Army and the central armed police forces.

"Soldiers of the armed forces do not get the same treatment and facilities as the Army. We don’t get leave, and nobody even pays heed to our issues," says the SSB soldier, who recorded the video with his face covered on fear of being punished for speaking out.

The soldier even complained that a political leader was trying to grab land that he owns, but his complaints have so far gone unanswered even by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The video came as a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) soldier gunned down four of his senior officers on Thursday in an apparent row over leave.

Earlier, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldier, Jeet Singh, came forward to shame the Modi government over inadequate wages.

India's security forces have historically had a high incidence of suicides and killings linked to long hours, poor working conditions and inadequate time off.

0



0





